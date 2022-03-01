Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

