EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

