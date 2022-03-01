EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of ZION opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

