EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

