The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 166,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 118,210 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.