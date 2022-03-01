Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 748 Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

