Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Lowered to €76.00 at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

