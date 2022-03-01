Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

PKIUF stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

