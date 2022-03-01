BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

