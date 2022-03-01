ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 89.4% in February

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 766,828 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCOB opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

