Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Rises By 597.1%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 597.1% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

