GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

