Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

