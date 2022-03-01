EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,067,000 after buying an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.