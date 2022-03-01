Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

WFC opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

