Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.07.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

EXR opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.57. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

