ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Announces Dividend of $0.78

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.7819 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of ASX stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. ASX has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.
About ASX (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASX (ASXFY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.