Centiva Capital LP Has $314,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,784 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

