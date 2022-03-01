Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 99.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. CBRE Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

