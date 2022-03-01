Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

SU stock opened at C$38.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The company has a market cap of C$56.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$38.78.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

