Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
SU stock opened at C$38.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The company has a market cap of C$56.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$38.78.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.
Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
