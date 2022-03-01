Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

AMED stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

