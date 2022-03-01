Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 53,439 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4,961.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,112,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.12 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

