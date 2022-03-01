Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.34 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $2,451,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,310,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,219. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $155.34 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

