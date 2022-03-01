Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

PBI stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $870.78 million, a P/E ratio of -497.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

