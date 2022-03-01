Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 18,825 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $17,666,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 774.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,539,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 203.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,709,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 1,147,163 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NLY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.