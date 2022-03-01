Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,877 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

GRMN opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

