EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $222,590,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,869,000 after buying an additional 183,918 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $290.33 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.30. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

