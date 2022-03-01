Comerica Bank Sells 3,556 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.
Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77.
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.
