Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

CGNX opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.