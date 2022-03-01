Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

