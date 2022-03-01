Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $221.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.37.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

