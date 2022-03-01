SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.36. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. SPX has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

