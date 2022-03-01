Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.54) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.58).

FRES opened at GBX 721.20 ($9.68) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 826.18. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.39). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

