Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $178.69 million and $1.60 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00034905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00106642 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.