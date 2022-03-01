Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

