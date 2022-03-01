Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,230 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 420,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $23,315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Timken by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE TKR opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

