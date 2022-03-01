PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $508.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

