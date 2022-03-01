Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.41 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

