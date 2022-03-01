Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

RDY stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.