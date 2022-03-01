Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Yum China by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

