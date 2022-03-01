Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 495.40 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 615 ($8.25).
About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)
