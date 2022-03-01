Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 495.40 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 615 ($8.25).

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.