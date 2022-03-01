Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCC. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

