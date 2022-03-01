Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Under review” Rating for MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)

MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 314.63% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.55) on Tuesday. MTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.01. The firm has a market cap of £60.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00.
MTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for MTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.