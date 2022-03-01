Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Under review” Rating for MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)

MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 314.63% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.55) on Tuesday. MTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.01. The firm has a market cap of £60.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00.

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

