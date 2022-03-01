Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.
About Celcuity (Get Rating)
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
