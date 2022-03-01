Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Celcuity by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Celcuity by 17.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

