Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
BW stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.
BW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
