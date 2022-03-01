Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

BW stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

BW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

