Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Update

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 912.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Global SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,030,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 313,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 430,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,558 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.
