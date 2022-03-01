First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FEP stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $45.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.
