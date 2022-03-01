First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEP stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

