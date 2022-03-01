Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Rises By 1,028.6%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 70,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.