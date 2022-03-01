Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

