Centiva Capital LP Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

